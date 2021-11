OMV Petrom's net income doubles in Jan-Sep amid high oil, gas prices

OMV Petrom's net income doubles in Jan-Sep amid high oil, gas prices. OMV Petrom, the largest Romanian energy group, announced that its net profit has doubled in January-September compared to the same period in 2020 - while lagging by 37% behind the pre-crisis performance of the first nine months of 2019. In absolute terms, the RON 1.68 bln (EUR 340 mln) net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]