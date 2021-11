UniCredit Romania sells EUR 110 mln bearer bonds to parent group

UniCredit Romania sells EUR 110 mln bearer bonds to parent group. UniCredit Bank Romania intends to issue EUR 110 mln non-preferential, unsecured senior bonds with a 5-year redemption clause in December to meet the minimum requirements of own funds and eligible debts (MREL), Ziarul Financiar daily announced. The bonds - carrying a 2.31% coupon - will be sold (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]