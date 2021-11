Jewellery retail chain Cellini floats 7%, EUR 1.6 mln 2025 bond at BVB

Jewellery retail chain Cellini floats 7%, EUR 1.6 mln 2025 bond at BVB. Chronostyle International, which operates the Cellini watch and jewellery store network in Romania, will list on the AeRo market at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a EUR 1.6 mln bond maturing in 2025, Profit.ro reported. The bonds (CELL25), scheduled for listing on Tuesday, November 2, (...)