Genesis Property: Nearly three out of four employees in Romania now work from their office at least 3 days a week



Genesis Property: Nearly three out of four employees in Romania now work from their office at least 3 days a week.

Half of them find speeding up the vaccination campaign necessary to combat the effects of the current wave of the pandemic The recovery of the economy, the improved business dynamic and the safety measures in the workplace have led in 2021 to at least a partial return of many... The post (...)