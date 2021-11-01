 
November 1, 2021

Genesis Property: Nearly three out of four employees in Romania now work from their office at least 3 days a week
Nov 1, 2021

Genesis Property: Nearly three out of four employees in Romania now work from their office at least 3 days a week.

Half of them find speeding up the vaccination campaign necessary to combat the effects of the current wave of the pandemic The recovery of the economy, the improved business dynamic and the safety measures in the workplace have led in 2021 to at least a partial return of many...

DIY Retailers Plan to Open 10 New Stores in Romania Soon At least ten DIY stores should open in Romania soon if the retailers go ahead with the plans they announced.

ROCA Investments Raises Stake In BICO Industries To 60% ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, has acquired an additional stake of 30% in fiber glass producer BICO Industries, reaching an ownership interest of 60%.

Finance Ministry Raises RON600M On Nov 1 Romania’s Finance Ministry has reopened a bond issue due in 2030 and raised RON600 million from banks on Monday (November 1), at an annual yield of 4.93%.

Bonds Issued By Chronostyle International-Operator Of Cellini Chain Of Stores-Start Trading On Nov 2 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday said the bonds issued by Chronostyle International, the company that operates the Cellini stores, would start trading on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

AUR's Simion announces initiation of procedures to suspend President Klaus Iohannis Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chairman George Simion announced on Monday the initiation of procedures to suspend President Klaus Iohannis. “I have started to collect signatures among MPs, several MPs from several parties promised us they would sign this suspension procedure,” (...)

EduMin Sorin Cimpeanu: School to start November 8 Pupils are to resume classes on November 8, interim Education Minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced, on Monday, in a press statement. “School starts on November 8. (…) We will have consultations with the health authorities and on Friday we will see how schools will be opened on November 8, starting (...)

Gregor Roy Chowdhury Buys Majority Stake In Apparel Manufacturer Secuiana Gregor Roy Chowdhury has acquired the majority stake in apparel manufacturer Secuiana, which has been held so far by multiple shareholders: private individuals and current and former company employees.

 


