November 1, 2021

The Romanian tech startup Bunnyshell named finalist in Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem competition
The Romanian tech startup Bunnyshell named finalist in Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem competition.

Bunnyshell, the Romanian startup that develops technologies for cloud infrastructure management, is a finalist of Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem competition with the mission, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age from around the world. The (...)

DIY Retailers Plan to Open 10 New Stores in Romania Soon At least ten DIY stores should open in Romania soon if the retailers go ahead with the plans they announced.

ROCA Investments Raises Stake In BICO Industries To 60% ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, has acquired an additional stake of 30% in fiber glass producer BICO Industries, reaching an ownership interest of 60%.

Finance Ministry Raises RON600M On Nov 1 Romania’s Finance Ministry has reopened a bond issue due in 2030 and raised RON600 million from banks on Monday (November 1), at an annual yield of 4.93%.

Bonds Issued By Chronostyle International-Operator Of Cellini Chain Of Stores-Start Trading On Nov 2 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday said the bonds issued by Chronostyle International, the company that operates the Cellini stores, would start trading on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

AUR's Simion announces initiation of procedures to suspend President Klaus Iohannis Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chairman George Simion announced on Monday the initiation of procedures to suspend President Klaus Iohannis. “I have started to collect signatures among MPs, several MPs from several parties promised us they would sign this suspension procedure,” (...)

EduMin Sorin Cimpeanu: School to start November 8 Pupils are to resume classes on November 8, interim Education Minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced, on Monday, in a press statement. “School starts on November 8. (…) We will have consultations with the health authorities and on Friday we will see how schools will be opened on November 8, starting (...)

Gregor Roy Chowdhury Buys Majority Stake In Apparel Manufacturer Secuiana Gregor Roy Chowdhury has acquired the majority stake in apparel manufacturer Secuiana, which has been held so far by multiple shareholders: private individuals and current and former company employees.

 


