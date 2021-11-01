Romania photo of the day: Flash mob marks six years since Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest

Romania photo of the day: Flash mob marks six years since Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest. A flash mob took place on October 30 to mark six years since the Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest. It was held on the stairs of the Justice Palace in Bucharest (photo by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos), where people lay covered by white sheets. Next to them, the portraits of the people who died (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]