Romania's PM-designate Ciuca to ask lawmakers' vote on November 3

Romania's PM-designate Ciuca to ask lawmakers' vote on November 3. The minister candidates proposed by prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca will be heard by the expert committees in Parliament on November 2, and the chambers will meet on November 3 to give their vote on the would-be new Government. Nicolae Ciuca has submitted the list of ministers and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]