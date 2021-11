Romania’s legally resident population at end-July down 0.4% YoY

Romania’s legally resident population at end-July down 0.4% YoY. Romania’s legally resident population as of July 2021 was 22.047 million persons, decreasing by 0.4% as against July 1, 2020, the statistics office INS announced. The urban and female population are in the majority (56.3%, respectively 51.2%). The phenomenon of demographic ageing has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]