Novum Business Invest Buys Land In Bucharest To Develop Residential Project

Novum Business Invest, held by Ionut Cosmin Fleancu and Dan George Dobre, has bought a plot of land in capital Bucharest, in the vicinity of Carol Park, where it will develop a residential project of 500 apartments, with the investment nearing EUR65 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]