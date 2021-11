Life Is Hard Hits RON2.8M Net Profit in 3Q/2021, Up Nearly 1,000% from Year-Earlier Period

Life Is Hard Hits RON2.8M Net Profit in 3Q/2021, Up Nearly 1,000% from Year-Earlier Period. Software solutions provider Life is Hard (LIH), listed on the AeRo market of the Romanian stock exchange, ended the third quarter of this year with turnover worth RON15.9 million, up 290% from the year-earlier period, and net profit of RON2.79 million, 999.4% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]