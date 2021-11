Forte Vita Pharm Reaches Turnover of Almost RON20M in 2020, Up 17% YOY

Arges-based Forte Vita Farm, developed by pharmacist Cristiana Ungureanu, posted turnover worth almost RON20 million, 17% higher than in the previous year.