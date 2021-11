Caro Hotel Complex Posts RON10M Turnover and RON2.5M Losses in 2020

Caro Hotel Complex Posts RON10M Turnover and RON2.5M Losses in 2020. The company that manages Bucharest’s Caro hotel complex registered turnover worth RON10 million and losses of RON2.5 million in 2020, against RON35.5 million turnover and RON9.7 million profit in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]