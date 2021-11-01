Alexandrion Group Launches Coffee and Greek Orange-Flavored Drinks; Eyes 2% Market Share

Alexandrion Group Launches Coffee and Greek Orange-Flavored Drinks; Eyes 2% Market Share. Alexandrion Group, the biggest alcoholic drinks maker domestically, with turnover worth almost RON1 billion in 2020, has launched Alexandrion Flavour on the Romanian market, including Alexandrion Coffee and Alexandrion Greek Orange, based on Alexandrion 5*, for which it hopes to get a 2% share (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]