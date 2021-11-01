Card Payments In Romania Grow 61% To 327 Million By Number And 60% By Value To RON41B In Last Two Years



Card Payments In Romania Grow 61% To 327 Million By Number And 60% By Value To RON41B In Last Two Years.

The number of card payment transactions surged 61% in June 2021 compared to June 2019, up to 327 million, from 203 million in the pre-pandemic year, while the value of transactions grew 60% up to RON41.4 billion at end-June 2021, compared to RON25.8 billion two years ago, per data from Dreptul (...)