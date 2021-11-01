PSD National Political Council decides not to vote for Government proposed by PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca

PSD National Political Council decides not to vote for Government proposed by PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not vote for the National Liberal Party – Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL – UDMR) minority government, proposed by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, PSD first deputy chair Sorin Grindeanu (photo) announced after Monday’s party leadership (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]