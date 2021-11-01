GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6.993 following over 28.000 tests done in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6.993 following over 28.000 tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 6,993 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, in rd 28,209 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. Until Monday, 1,655,024 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]