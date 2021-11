Watch: Playful wolves caught on camera in Romanian natural park

Watch: Playful wolves caught on camera in Romanian natural park. A short video shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva shows several wolves playing and chasing each other in a forest in Putna Vrancea Natural Park. A wildlife monitoring camera installed in the area captured the images. The wolf, one of the many wild animals having (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]