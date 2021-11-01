Romanian Police recover high-performance bikes stolen from the Italian cycling team
Nov 1, 2021
Romanian police officers and anti-organised crime (DIICOT) prosecutors announced last week that they detained four members of a drug trafficking network selling cocaine in Vrancea and Bacău counties. The four men also turned out to be the ones who stole 22 high-performance bicycles belonging to (...)
