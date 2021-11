Insurer NN Romania Teams Up With ING Bank To Provide Mortgage Brokerage Services

NN Romania, one of the leading players on the life insurance market and the private pension sector, on Monday said it would complement its loan insurance package with mortgage brokerage services based on a partnership with lender ING.