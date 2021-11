Filip & Company Assists Banca Transilvania In Finalizing Acquisition Of Idea :: Bank

Filip & Company Assists Banca Transilvania In Finalizing Acquisition Of Idea :: Bank. Law firm Filip & Company has provided legal assistance to lender Banca Transilvania in finalizing the transaction for the acquisition of Idea::Bank, Idea::Leasing and Idea::Broker de Asigurare in Romania from Poland’s Getin Holding (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]