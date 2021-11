EduMin Sorin Cimpeanu: School to start November 8

EduMin Sorin Cimpeanu: School to start November 8. Pupils are to resume classes on November 8, interim Education Minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced, on Monday, in a press statement. “School starts on November 8. (…) We will have consultations with the health authorities and on Friday we will see how schools will be opened on November 8, starting (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]