Bonds Issued By Chronostyle International-Operator Of Cellini Chain Of Stores–Start Trading On Nov 2

Bonds Issued By Chronostyle International-Operator Of Cellini Chain Of Stores–Start Trading On Nov 2. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday said the bonds issued by Chronostyle International, the company that operates the Cellini stores, would start trading on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]