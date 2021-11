Gregor Roy Chowdhury Buys Majority Stake In Apparel Manufacturer Secuiana

Gregor Roy Chowdhury Buys Majority Stake In Apparel Manufacturer Secuiana. Gregor Roy Chowdhury has acquired the majority stake in apparel manufacturer Secuiana, which has been held so far by multiple shareholders: private individuals and current and former company employees. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]