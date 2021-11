Romanian coffee shop chain opens new unit with EUR 200,000 investment

Romanian coffee shop chain Ted'S Coffee Co has reached a network of 47 units after opening a new café in Bucharest with an investment of EUR 200,000, News.ro reported. The new unit is located on the ground floor of the One Tower office building, part of the One Floreasca City multifunctional