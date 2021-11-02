RO labor minister announces pensions and child allowances will increase in January

RO labor minister announces pensions and child allowances will increase in January. Romania's Government plans to increase pensions by at least 6% next year while child allowances will go up by 20% from January 1, 2022, the interim labor minister, Raluca Turcan, said on Monday, November 1. "A realistic and sustainable budgetary effort for next year means an increase in (...)