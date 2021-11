Belgium’s WDP Invests EUR7M in Industrial Space Near City Of Ploiesti

Belgium's WDP Invests EUR7M in Industrial Space Near City Of Ploiesti. Belgium-held logistic space developer WDP has invested EUR7 million in an 11,000-sqm industrial space it built for Sweden's plastics producer Rosti, The building is located in Paulesti locality, near the city of Ploiesti, and was delivered in the second quarter of (...)