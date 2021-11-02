BCR Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with RON1.1B Net Profit, Up 35% from Year-Earlier Period

BCR Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with RON1.1B Net Profit, Up 35% from Year-Earlier Period. Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), owned by Austria's Erste Group, on Tuesday reported net profit of RON1.14 billion (EUR232.5 million) for the first nine months of 2021, 35% higher than in the same period of 2020, due to improved operating performance and lower risk (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]