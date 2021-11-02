 
Romaniapress.com

November 2, 2021

BCR Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with RON1.1B Net Profit, Up 35% from Year-Earlier Period
Nov 2, 2021

BCR Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with RON1.1B Net Profit, Up 35% from Year-Earlier Period.

Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), owned by Austria's Erste Group, on Tuesday reported net profit of RON1.14 billion (EUR232.5 million) for the first nine months of 2021, 35% higher than in the same period of 2020, due to improved operating performance and lower risk (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Forbec Services, the first cleaning services company in Romania to accept payment in crypto-currencies Forbec Services, located in Cluj-Napoca, is a B2B cleaning service company which has been operating for over 12 years, has announced the implementation of crypto-currencies payment facilities to accept payments in various crypto-currencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. This implementation is in (...)

Catinvest continues Electroputere Parc's expansion Another mixed-use building offering 12,700 square meters of Class A offices and retail spaces has been finalized, as part of an investment exceeding €40 million Catinvest continues the expansion of Electroputere Parc and opens a second mixed-use building adding 12,700 square meters of Class A (...)

XPRIMM Insurance Report analysis: Central and Eastern Europe's insurance market grows by 8.3% in 1H/2021 5% increase on paid claims The new edition of XPRIMM Insurance Report CEE, SEE & CIS (1H 2021) is here and it provides a comprehensive analysis of the financial results for over 30 markets from the mentioned regions. The publication shows that the value of gross premiums written by... The (...)

Automotive chips crisis likely to continue next year Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu The silicon chips crisis is continuing, analysts predicting that even if production will rebound to normal levels, carmakers production will not return to normal due to the need to refill depleted stocks and the increase in number (...)

Card on delivery, the reason that makes you buy more online: Cargus implements this payment solution at national level Starting October, Cargus has launched a softPOS payment system (POS software), which turns 2500 Cargus couriers Zebra computers into a mobile point of sale (POS) for all deliveries across the country Couriers do not need a card reader, they can use their own Zebra PDAs as a POS computers (...)

OTP Group awarded within Global Finance: Best SME Bank Award 2022 OTP Bank Group won two prizes within this year’s edition of Global Finance competition: „Best SME Bank in CEE” and „Best SME Bank in Hungary”. The competition honors those financial institutions that provide the most value for their micro, small and medium sized business clients, especially (...)

White smoke after the PNL-USR meeting on the government formula: Citu and Ciolos, confident in the chances of rebuilding the former coalition Citu: There are high chances to rebuild the coalition with USR National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday, after the meeting with the Save Romania Union (USR) representatives, that there are high chances to rebuild the coalition between the two parties, specifying that (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |