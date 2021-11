Genesis College Set to Open First Kipina Kids Nursery In Summer 2022

Genesis College Set to Open First Kipina Kids Nursery In Summer 2022. Genesis College took over the nursery franchise Kipina Kids in 2021, an education model using Finnish pedagogy. Genesis College founder Ioana Necula said the first nursery following this model would be opened in summer 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]