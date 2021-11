Six other SARS-CoV-2 patients, transferred on Tuesday to Germany

Six other SARS-CoV-2 patients, transferred on Tuesday to Germany. Another six patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, in grave condition, will be transferred on Tuesday to Germany, announced the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces, configured for medical missions, will conduct on Tuesday a humanitarian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]