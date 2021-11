Mobile Phone Distributor Phonetastic Sales Up 23% YoY To EUR201M In Jan-Sept 2021

Mobile phone, tablet and accessories distributor Phonetastic GSM ended the first nine months of 2021 with a turnover of RON210 million, up 23% from the same period of 2020, amid higher sales of mobile phones, wearables, gadgets and smart