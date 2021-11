Bonds Issued By Ocean Credit IFN Start Trading On Nov 3

The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday said the bonds issued by Ocean Credit IFN, in the amount of EUR1.86 million, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System, under the ticker symbol OCIFN26E, on Wednesday, November 3, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]