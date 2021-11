Leos Carax’s Annette to open Bucharest Experimental Film Festival

Leos Carax’s Annette to open Bucharest Experimental Film Festival. Annette, the film that brought Leos Carax the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes festival, is scheduled to open the 2021 edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF). The musical, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is Carax’s first English-language (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]