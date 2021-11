Romania’s daily Covid-19 death toll rises to all-time high

Romania's daily Covid-19 death toll rises to all-time high. Romania reported 591 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number to date. The deaths reported today, November 2, also include five ones previous to the reporting period. Between October 26 and November 1, the country counted 3,093 deaths. The death toll since the start of the