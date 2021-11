Catinvest Continues Expansion Of Electroputere Parc Project In Craiova

Catinvest Continues Expansion Of Electroputere Parc Project In Craiova. French real estate group Catinvest continues the expansion of the Electroputere Parc shopping center in Romania’s southern city of Craiova along with the inauguration of a mixed-use building which consists of 8,300 square meters of Class A office space and 4,400 sqm of retail space, as part of a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]