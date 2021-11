Tax Agency Approves Debt Restructuring For Car Parts Maker Satrotec

Tax Agency Approves Debt Restructuring For Car Parts Maker Satrotec. Swiss-held car parts manufacturer Satrotec AG has received the approval of Romania’s tax authority ANAF for the restructuring of RON2 million worth of tax debts, on the basis of government ordinance no. 6/2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]