eJobs: Job Openings In Jan-Oct 2021 Overshoot Job Postings For Full-Year 2020

eJobs: Job Openings In Jan-Oct 2021 Overshoot Job Postings For Full-Year 2020. Employers in Romania advertised over 309,000 jobs in the first ten months of 2021, almost 10,000 more than the level reported for full-year 2020 and 16% more than in January-October 2002, data from recruitment website eJobs showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]