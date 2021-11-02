Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project

Romania's Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil's stake in Black Sea gas project. Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz (BVB ticker: SNG) will pay USD 1.06 bln to take over a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea from the U.S. group ExxonMobil. The company's board approved the deal on Tuesday, November 2, and the General Shareholders (...)