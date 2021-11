Luca Pretzel Shop Operator Tinervis Group Sees Profit Down 5% To RON18.1M In 2020

Luca Pretzel Shop Operator Tinervis Group Sees Profit Down 5% To RON18.1M In 2020. Tinervis Group, the operator of the Luca pretzel shop chain, posted RON124.5 million (EUR25.8 million) sales in 2020, about 7% lower than the RON133.8 million (EUR28.2 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]