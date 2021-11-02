European premiere in nuclear energy: Washington and Bucharest will sign agreement for the placement of 12 small modular reactors in Romania



By Constantin Radut Unexpectedly, the American efforts to eliminate Chinese competitors in the nuclear energy sector from the Romanian market seem to bear fruit. The memorandum between SN Nuclearelectrica and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) began in 2015 and ended unilaterally in 2020 (...)