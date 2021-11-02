Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announce Romania’s Intent to Build First-of-a-Kind U.S. Small Modular Reactor to Address the Climate Crisis
Nov 2, 2021
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced Romania’s intent to build a first-of-a-kind U.S. small modular reactor (SMR) plant. “By deploying U.S. innovative clean technology first, Romania is taking an initial step—but a huge (...)
