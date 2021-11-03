Romania’s industrial production prices, up 19.5% year-on-year in September

Romania’s industrial production prices, up 19.5% year-on-year in September. Romania’s industrial production prices went up by 3.2% in September compared to August, while their year-on-year increase accelerated to 19.5%, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The rise was driven by the energy industry, which saw an average price increase (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]