Romanian brewer Ursus brings expat to supervise its factories

Romanian brewer Ursus brings expat to supervise its factories. Ursus Breweries, the biggest beer producer in Romania, has appointed Duncan Crow as Technical Vice President. In this role, he will supervise the company’s three local breweries in Buzau, Brasov and Timisoara and the operational production activities. Crow has over 20 years of experience (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]