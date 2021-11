Romanian lender BCR ups net profit by 35% in the first nine months

Romanian lender BCR ups net profit by 35% in the first nine months. BCR, the second-biggest lender in Romania, part of Austrian group Erste, increased its net profit by 35% in the first nine months of this year to RON 1.14 bln (EUR 232.5 mln). The improved result was due to higher operating profit and significantly lower risk costs compared to the first nine (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]