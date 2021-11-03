French developer Catinvest completes EUR 40 mln investment in Electroputere Parc

French developer Catinvest has completed another building of its Electroputere Parc mixed-use project in Craiova, southern Romania. The new facility offers 12,700 sqm of class A offices and retail spaces and has required an investment of over EUR 40 million. With this new extension, the West (...)