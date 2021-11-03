Romanian drug producer Biofarm opens new factory after EUR 35 mln investment
Nov 3, 2021
Romanian drug producer Biofarm opens new factory after EUR 35 mln investment.
Biofarm (BVB ticker: BIO), one of the biggest drug manufacturers in Romania, has inaugurated a new production and testing facility in Bucharest. The company has invested over EUR 35 million in the new unit, which has a usable area of over 10.000 sqm and an annual production capacity three (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]