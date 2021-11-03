Presidency: Microsoft wants to develop important cloud infrastructure projects in Romania
Nov 3, 2021
Presidency: Microsoft wants to develop important cloud infrastructure projects in Romania.
US tech giant Microsoft wants to develop “important projects” in the cloud infrastructure area in Romania, Romania’s Presidency announced after a meeting between president Klaus Iohannis and Microsoft president Brad Smith at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. “During the discussions, the important (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]