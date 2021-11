Price of Old Three-Room Apartments in Bucharest Up 4.2% in October

Price of Old Three-Room Apartments in Bucharest Up 4.2% in October. October came with a fast-paced increase in the average price of old three-room apartments in Bucharest to more than EUR105,200, a decade high that has not been reached since the first half of 2009. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]