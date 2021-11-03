Alexandrion Group is launching Alexandrion Flavour Collection: an innovative collection addressing the contemporary consumer
Alexandrion Group is launching Alexandrion Flavour Collection: an innovative collection addressing the contemporary consumer.
Alexandrion Flavour Collection includes Alexandrion Coffee and Alexandrion Greek Orange, based on Alexandrion 5*, flavoured with coffee and Greek orange juice. Alexandrion Group, the largest spirits and wines producer in Romania, announces the launch of Alexandrion Flavour Collection, which, (...)
