Vodafone Romania Foundation: 4.5 million lei will be granted for the modernization of six neonatology wards from the Life for Newborns Fund.

The targeted hospitals are located in Botoșani, Caransebeș, Craiova, Mediaș, Slatina and Târgu Mureș Vodafone Romania Foundation has announced the winners of “The Life for Newborns Fund” financing round, worth 4.5 million lei, for the renovation, modernization and supply of medical equipment, (...)