Estée Lauder and two other tenants have signed lease extensions for their headquarters in SkyTower



Estée Lauder and two other tenants have signed lease extensions for their headquarters in SkyTower.

Beauty products manufacturer Estée Lauder will continue its longstanding partnership with SkyTower and signs a new lease extension for its headquarters located at the 34th floor of the building. SkyTower Building has also signed lease extensions with other prestigious firms, including TSG, the (...)